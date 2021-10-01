Area schools take part in state FCCLA workshop conference

High schools in the Fremont area were given educational opportunities at the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s Fall Leadership Workshop earlier this month.
The annual event, held on Sept. 10 in Kearney, had more than 600 student members and chapter advisers attending, including those from Fremont High School and Logan View High School.
“Since this was one of our first events that we were able to travel to, I think it gave them an opportunity to see the events they can participate in, our guest speakers and their perspectives and viewpoints on leadership,” FHS FCCLA Adviser Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez said.
The theme for this year’s event was “Endless Opportunities.” The workshop was the first to be held in-person since 2019, as a virtual conference was held in fall 2020.
This year’s workshop started off with members of the Nebraska FCCLA State Officer Team and the State Peer Officer Team, as well as Ashley Brinton, the 2021 National FCCLA Alumni Achievement Award winner, speaking.
That morning, students were able to take part in FCCLA competitive events, recognition opportunities and National Programs sessions. Classes were also held for both new members and chapter leaders.
In the afternoon, students were able to attend different breakout sessions presented by partner organizations such as Project Extra Mile, First Five Nebraska and Jena’s Campaign.
Additionally, state officers led sessions on community service, FCCLA opportunities, competitive events and resources to assist chapters.
“I had a blast presenting sessions and advocating for FCCLA,” Abby Fiske, Nebraska FCCLA Vice President of Public Relations from Minden, said in a press release. “There was so much networking being done by members throughout the day.”
With the breakout sessions, Fritzinger-Lopez said the 11 FHS students who attended were able to learn how to promote safety and security, as well as making good choices.
“I think that’s kind of where those breakout sessions got to, is that, ‘How do you become better not only for yourself, but also for your school, for your community and then also for your future?’”
One of the sessions went over Power of One, a national program that helps students find and use their personal power through various modules, Fritzinger-Lopez said.
“They will see how they grow and develop within these modules and within these lesson plans that would be particularly accommodated for them,” she said. “And so I think that’s kind of one of the biggest things that they got to see, was just how they can grow and develop personally for themselves and also get recognized for it.”
Fritzinger-Lopez also said students enjoyed getting to go out and travel, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from doing so last year.
“That was a really good perspective and viewpoint for them because they got to meet new people, make new friends, socialize with others from other smaller communities and bigger communities,” she said.
The FHS students also got to meet with State President Kaylee Hilbers and former Vice President of Membership Rebekka Jay, who taught the new member class.
“They’re both from Logan View, so it was really great to see students make a connection to individuals that are not too far away from our community,” Fritzinger-Lopez said.
Throughout the workshop, Fritzinger-Lopez said students were able to learn how to incorporate what they experienced for their local chapter.
“It was just a really good conference for them,” she said, “and I think the biggest takeaway from it would be just getting out and socializing with others and learning more about those key aspects of what FCCLA has to offer.”