Area schools take part in state FCCLA workshop conference

Additionally, state officers led sessions on community service, FCCLA opportunities, competitive events and resources to assist chapters.

“I had a blast presenting sessions and advocating for FCCLA,” Abby Fiske, Nebraska FCCLA Vice President of Public Relations from Minden, said in a press release. “There was so much networking being done by members throughout the day.”

With the breakout sessions, Fritzinger-Lopez said the 11 FHS students who attended were able to learn how to promote safety and security, as well as making good choices.

“I think that’s kind of where those breakout sessions got to, is that, ‘How do you become better not only for yourself, but also for your school, for your community and then also for your future?’”

One of the sessions went over Power of One, a national program that helps students find and use their personal power through various modules, Fritzinger-Lopez said.

“They will see how they grow and develop within these modules and within these lesson plans that would be particularly accommodated for them,” she said. “And so I think that’s kind of one of the biggest things that they got to see, was just how they can grow and develop personally for themselves and also get recognized for it.”