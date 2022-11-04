Area speaker urges men to come to Fremont event and Step Up to Life

If there’s a man who knows how to go the distance, it’s Lincoln Murdoch, an endurance sports specialist.

Murdoch, who lives in Omaha, has competed in running for 43 years and in triathlon for 30. He’s a 15-time All-American Triathlete. He’s finished multiple 140-mile Ironman triathlons, including the Hawaiian Ironman and finished two ultra-marathon 50-mile running races.

He has raced for the United States overseas, including in London where he finished sixth in the world and first of all the U.S. athletes in his age group.

A motivational speaker, Murdoch is executive director of Step Up to Life. He conducts faith-based motivational seminars around the world, often speaking about spiritual endurance based on lessons he’s learned from the many competitions in which he’s participated.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Murdoch will be the featured speaker at the Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast. Men of all ages are invited to the event, which starts at 8 a.m. in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St. in downtown Fremont.

Singer-songwriter Don Atwell of Fremont will provide the music and the breakfast is provided by Valentino’s. An $8 per-person donation will be accepted.

Murdoch, whose father is the late Rev. Elmer Murdoch, recalls growing up in a pastor’s home.

“I was exposed to great speakers, preachers and teachers as a young kid,” he said.

Watching them, Murdoch thought he’d love to encourage and inspire others as well.

“Teaching and speaking is always something I’ve wanted to do and as I’ve done it more and more, I’ve just loved it,” Murdoch said.

Although Murdoch never played a varsity sport in high school, he participated in junior varsity and league competition.

Murdoch, who played basketball, found he loved competition.

Then, more than 30 years ago, he watched the Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon on television.

He was amazed.

“The seed was planted,” Murdoch said. “I wondered if I could ever do a triathlon.”

Although he was a runner, Murdoch had no background in swimming or biking.

But he competed in a triathlon in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I finished it and I was hooked,” Murdoch said. “I found it more interesting than just running.”

Murdoch set a goal to return to the same event the next year and to make it to the podium – placing either first, second or third—for his age group.

He trained for a year and made it to the podium.

“At that point, I was really hooked,” he said.

Murdoch began wondering if he could compete in the half Iron Man and full Iron Man competitions.

“I love a challenge,” he said. “These presented a huge challenge.”

He set a goal to participate in an Iron Man competition.

In 1997, he competed in Iron Man Canada and in the Hawaiian Iron Man event the next year.

“I found I was more competitive at the shorter distances, so for 15 years I focused on the sprint distance and the Olympic distance.”

He won first place in his age group in three U.S. National Championship Race events. Winning those qualified him to be on Team USA and compete internationally. He competed in the world championships at the International Triathlon Union. He’d compete in events in Germany, Australia and in London, earning three Top Ten placings for his age group in the world.

Murdoch continues to compete today. He participated in four Half Iron Man competitions this year, earning a couple second and a couple third place honors.

His journey into faith-based ministry began with his father, who years ago wrote a booklet called “Step Up to Life.”

The booklet outlines the five stages – or steps – in a person’s spiritual journey.

“We call it a self-diagnostic tool,” Murdoch said. “Somebody can look at the steps and identify where they are in their spiritual journey. It’s a very helpful tool.”

Murdoch said it’s like a spiritual roadmap, helping people determine where they are and the steps they need to reach the top step, which is saving faith.

In the 1980s, Murdoch was a youth pastor and served as a global missions pastor in the 1990s. Both experiences involved teaching and speaking.

Murdoch and his family moved to Phoenix in 2000, where he planted a church and served as lead pastor. They moved back to Omaha in 2009 and planted a second church.

In 2014, his father stepped down from leading the Step Up to Life ministry.

“I took over,” Lincoln Murdoch said. “I stepped away from the church and stepped into the ministry my dad started.”

Murdoch travels nationally and internationally with Step Up to Life.

On Saturday, he’ll step into Fremont to share his message of encouragement.

“I will share some athletic stories and from them draw some inspirational principles that they can apply to their lives so they can be successful in their personal life, family and marriage and, most importantly, in their relationship with God,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch hopes men will attend.

“One of the main things I love doing is inspiring,” Murdoch said. “My story of not playing one varsity sport in high school and then later winning three national championships is an inspirational story and it helps people to see that they can accomplish a whole lot more than they ever dreamed.”