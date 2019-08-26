The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2019 debut Saturday at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football season opener against South Alabama.
In honor of the university's 150th anniversary this year, all halftime shows will carry themes related to "In Our Grit, Our Glory."
This year's band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 78% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-one percent of the students are music or music education majors. The rest are studying in more than 70 other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.
The following area students are members of the Cornhusker Marching Band:
Cedar Bluffs: Katie Pace, trumpet, sophomore, environmental restoration science.
Fremont: Megan Roucka, piccolo, junior, biological sciences.
Wahoo: Colton Talbert, tuba, senior, theatre.
Weston: Lizzy Sousek, piccolo, senior, child, youth and family studies.