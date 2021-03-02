Arlington committee working to bring dog park to Washington County

“We may not hit the $51,000 goal this year, but if we don’t hit it this year then we’ll work for another and will get it done,” she said.

Dwyer said there isn’t much to offer in Arlington for dog owners who want to keep their pets active outside of a walking trail surrounding the community’s ball fields.

She said the same can be said for most communities in the county.

“We have a lot of dogs in town,” she said. “I think people are surprised how many dogs are here. Frankly, there is no dog park in all of Washington County. There are a couple in Fremont and Omaha, but there’s nothing in Washington County. So, this would not only serve Arlington, but also Blair and a lot of other smaller communities around us.”

So far, Dwyer said the response from dog owners has been overwhelmingly positive. The committee has only had one event to fundraise for the project since launching last October, but that event alone brought in 200 people and raised almost $10,000 for the park.

“It’s not just going to be fence and grass,” Dwyer said. “We have some agility things so that dogs have activities. Dog parks aren’t always full of dogs, so there’s going to be some things that the dogs can do and play with, too.”