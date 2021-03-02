Arlington committee working to bring dog park to Washington County

A proposed dog park in Arlington is on its way to becoming a reality.
The project is almost a quarter of a way to reaching its $51,000 goal to fund the park, which would become the first park of its kind in Washington County.
Gail Dwyer, co-chair of the Arlington Dog Park Committee, said the idea to bring a dog park to the community began in 2018 when committee co-chair Carie Sapp brought forward the idea.
From there, Sapp approached the Village of Arlington during a board meeting to gauge interest in the prospect of bringing the project to life. Dwyer said the village board was interested in the park and ultimately put out a survey asking the community to provide input.
The village was already looking for something to fill empty lots from the floods of 2019, Dwyer said. Ultimately, the community said they would be in favor of bringing a dog park to Arlington, giving the committee the green light to begin raising funds for the project.
“We’ve already raised almost 25% of the money that we need in just about three months, so we’ve just had great community support and we’re well on our way,” Dwyer said.
Dwyer said the committee wanted to go “all out” for the park, which will include fencing, sheltering and even a water fountain for dogs included in its $51,000 price tag.
“We may not hit the $51,000 goal this year, but if we don’t hit it this year then we’ll work for another and will get it done,” she said.
Dwyer said there isn’t much to offer in Arlington for dog owners who want to keep their pets active outside of a walking trail surrounding the community’s ball fields.
She said the same can be said for most communities in the county.
“We have a lot of dogs in town,” she said. “I think people are surprised how many dogs are here. Frankly, there is no dog park in all of Washington County. There are a couple in Fremont and Omaha, but there’s nothing in Washington County. So, this would not only serve Arlington, but also Blair and a lot of other smaller communities around us.”
So far, Dwyer said the response from dog owners has been overwhelmingly positive. The committee has only had one event to fundraise for the project since launching last October, but that event alone brought in 200 people and raised almost $10,000 for the park.
“It’s not just going to be fence and grass,” Dwyer said. “We have some agility things so that dogs have activities. Dog parks aren’t always full of dogs, so there’s going to be some things that the dogs can do and play with, too.”
While it may be some time before work begins on bringing the park to the community, Dwyer said she’s excited to add another option to bring the community together in Arlington.