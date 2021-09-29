Arlington Community Church's Fall Festival to return after two years

“So the auditorium will be nice and packed with vendors for all their crafts and different stuff like that, and then we’ll also have a few outside, too,” she said.

With the festival’s concession stand, Flesner said the church is pre-packaging as many items as it can, meaning food like nachos won’t be available.

“It’s hard to do pre-packaged cheese. We couldn’t really find that,” she said. “So there’s certain items that we’re not doing, because we want to make sure that we’re having as few touch points as possible.”

The festival’s homemade pies, which Flesner said the church always takes pride in, will be available in slices inside individual containers.

“We’ll still sell whole pies, but for the most part, people want to buy one slice of pie,” she said. “Now we have it individually packaged so people can take it outside or they can sit wherever they feel the most comfortable.”

Additionally, the MSRA’s car show will have more than 200 vehicles lining the streets for attendees to view.

“They do a great job of making sure everybody’s spaced out and they use PA systems so that people don’t have to get super close,” Flesner said.