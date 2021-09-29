Arlington Community Church's Fall Festival to return after two years

Although it might look a bit different this year, Arlington Community Church’s Fall Festival will return to the community this weekend after a two-year absence.
“The town’s going to be pretty full, which is nice, and it’s supposed to be a nice day, so hopefully we’ll just have a lot of people there to enjoy each other and enjoy the community,” organizer Cassie Flesner said.
The 13th annual festival, set to take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, will feature a craft fair, concessions and car show hosted by the Midwest Street Rod Association.
“Because we’re still cautious with COVID and things are kind of starting to ramp back up again with that unfortunately, we’re trying to be very mindful of making sure that we’re being just good stewards of people’s health,” Flesner said.
Flesner, who started organizing the event in 2018, said last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With new safety measures in place, she said some of the usual yard games won’t be taking place.
“Unfortunately, that’s something that we didn’t do this year that we have done in years past,” she said. “So it’s a little quieter this year than it has been in the past, but we’re hoping to slowly bring stuff back.”
However, Flesner said more than 45 vendors will be set up for the event’s craft fair.
“So the auditorium will be nice and packed with vendors for all their crafts and different stuff like that, and then we’ll also have a few outside, too,” she said.
With the festival’s concession stand, Flesner said the church is pre-packaging as many items as it can, meaning food like nachos won’t be available.
“It’s hard to do pre-packaged cheese. We couldn’t really find that,” she said. “So there’s certain items that we’re not doing, because we want to make sure that we’re having as few touch points as possible.”
The festival’s homemade pies, which Flesner said the church always takes pride in, will be available in slices inside individual containers.
“We’ll still sell whole pies, but for the most part, people want to buy one slice of pie,” she said. “Now we have it individually packaged so people can take it outside or they can sit wherever they feel the most comfortable.”
Additionally, the MSRA’s car show will have more than 200 vehicles lining the streets for attendees to view.
“They do a great job of making sure everybody’s spaced out and they use PA systems so that people don’t have to get super close,” Flesner said.
Even with the festival looking different this year, Flesner said the village has been excited to see it return.
“Arlington’s such a great community that is so supportive, so it’s been definitely the same thing welcoming us back, that we’ve been able to say, ‘Hey, we are going to do this again,’ and the community’s just reaching out their hands saying, ‘Hey, how can we help you?’” she said.
Flesner said anyone who’s interested in getting involved in the event can contact the church at 402-478-4447.
“I think it’ll be nice to just see everybody out again,” she said. “So we’re grateful for everyone’s involvement and their support.”