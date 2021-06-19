Arlington farmer enjoys growing Aronia berries

Aronia berries have a long history. They once thrived throughout North America but disappeared only to resurface and grow throughout Eastern Europe in the 1800s.

“Today, we are seeing a resurgence of the growth of Aronia berries in North America as they make their name as a super fruit,” Nancy Hilgenkamp said.

Aronia berries are native to the Midwest.

“They’re a little bit later-blooming than a lot of other plants, which helps protect against the late freeze,” Dale Hilgenkamp said. “They’re pretty drought-hardy and resistant to a lot of diseases and insects. Of course, the Japanese beetle really seem to like them.”

In the fall of 2009, Dale Hilgenkamp planted about 7,500 bushes on approximately 12 acres of ground on his farm.

Gene and their brother, James, planted them on the home place.

“We planted quite a few plants so we could justify buying a harvester,” Dale Hilgenkamp said.

It takes about three to four years before Aronia berry bushes start bearing fruit. By the end of the third year, the Hilgenkamps had a small crop, which they handpicked.