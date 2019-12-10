It took a little while, but Arlington has a new village hall.
The new building at the corner of Second and Eagle streets features a variety of amenities.
It includes a large office area, big meeting room and small conference room and a separate office for the sheriff, restrooms and lunch and storage rooms. There’s also a garage space slated for the sheriff’s department use, said Village Board Chairman Paul Krause.
The bid price for the building was $760,000. JEO Consulting Group, Inc., of Wahoo was the architect and engineering firm for the project. Fauss Construction of Hooper did the construction work for the single-story building.
“We’re still finishing up with construction. We don’t have the total cost yet,” Krause said. “We’ve just been getting everything up and going.”
The building was ready, however, in time for the village board’s meeting in November.
Krause is pleased to see the result of teamwork by many people.
“It took a long time to decide what we were going to do and how to fund it,” Krause said.
But a new hall was needed.
The old hall was situated next to the town’s post office on Second Street.
Years ago, the board was looking into making repairs on that building when members noticed that the south brick wall of the old village hall was bowed.
You have free articles remaining.
After an inspection by a structural engineer, he deemed that it was unsafe.
That happened more than five years ago.
After a decision was made to construct a new building, plans were made to purchase a lot to the north of the old hall and demolish it and a nearby gas station.
During demolition of the old village hall in 2016, the south wall fell and crashed into the north wall of the post office, causing its wall to collapse.
A Fremont Tribune article recorded that two people were in the building at the time, one of whom had minor injuries and drove herself to seek medical attention.
The first pre-construction meeting occurred right before the flooding occurred in March and mostly was complete by the end October.
There is room for expansion to the new building. And there has been talk of adding a library. The current library is part of a multipurpose building, which serves as Arlington’s auditorium, fire hall and community room, at Fourth and Elm streets.
For a time, the community/fire department training room had served as a temporary office for the village hall.
The new village hall has a bright and airy atmosphere. The large meeting room has a table and chairs for the village board of trustees and three flat screen televisions on which various data can be displayed and viewed by board members and the public.
Krause said the village has three full-time employees: Street Superintendent John Rosenthal; Clerk-Secretary Shellie Brainard and Tyler Fickenshire, a village street employee. There are other part-time employees, including an office assistant who works in the new village hall.
“The best part about the project is seeing it come to fruition after all the meetings and planning sessions and different drawings,” Krause said. “Eventually, the building will be paid for using sales tax to pay a USDA building loan.”