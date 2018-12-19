It doesn’t take much to tell how proud Barry Jurgensen is of his former students.
You can hear it when he talks about the presentation they made to the State Historic Preservation Board and all the research they did to get an Arlington landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Last month, the George A. Marshall House at 301 N. Eighth St., became the first site in Arlington to be named to the register.
In addition, Arlington will receive its first historical marker, which will be placed at U.S. Highway 30 and the Marshall Nursery Road.
“It’s going to look really cool,” said Jurgensen, a former history teacher at Arlington Public Schools, who now teaches at Bellevue University.
Jurgensen has high praise for the six high school students who worked on the project.
Last year, Alek Timm, Julian Camden, Emily Kraemer, Trent Borgmann, Alexis Stortz and Evan Hammang embarked on an endeavor that would produce a wealth of information — including a letter written to Marshall by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who later became an American president.
The band of students was in Jurgensen’s history honors class.
This wasn’t the first big project Jurgensen undertook with high school students.
For eight years, Jurgensen and his students focused on the Underground Railroad, which by dictionary definition was a cooperative system among antislavery advocates who secretly helped slaves on their way to freedom.
Jurgensen and his students worked with a National Park Service program called “Network to Freedom,” which recognizes and preserves sites associated with the Underground Railroad across the nation.
Yet that work, albeit very important, drew students away from local history in Arlington.
“I really wanted to try to bring attention to the importance of local history to the students,” Jurgensen said.
So they examined several structures in Arlington and came to believe the former Marshall house retained the most historical integrity.
“It basically looked like it did when it was constructed in 1920,” he said.
The house was built by Marshall, who served on several national horticulture and nursery boards.
“After doing tons of research, we found out he was extremely important not just to the state, but to the nation,” Jurgensen said. “He made an extreme impact on the landscape of the Midwest in particular.”
Born in Ohio in 1865, Marshall and his family moved to Arlington 28 years later and he and his brother, Chester, started the nursery in the late 1880s. They slowly became prominent, selling trees, shrubbery and apples and later launching a landscaping business.
The Marshalls planted trees around the Nebraska State Capitol building in Lincoln in the early 1930s and also planted the original landscaping around Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum.
The business branched out with stores in Omaha and Colorado.
To get the house on the national register, the class under Jurgensen’s direction basically wrote a biography of Marshall, emphasizing the nurseries’ impact and proving that he was a significant individual.
One of the coolest things they discovered, he said, was that during World War I, Marshall donated many binoculars and spy glasses to the U.S. Navy. In 1918, Roosevelt — then assistant secretary of the navy - wrote Marshall a letter thanking him for the donation and his contribution to the war effort.
“We have a copy of that,” Jurgensen said, adding that Marshall couldn’t have known then that Roosevelt would go on to become President.
In the meantime, Marshall and his wife, Dora, built their Prairie style American Foursquare house, a rectangular-shaped, two-story wood frame structure with a front porch.
To complete the nomination for the register, students worked with David Calease, National Register of Historic Places coordinator, the Washington County Historical Association and Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
Students gathered stories from people who worked at the nursery or lived in Arlington when it existed.
In September, students presented their nomination to the state historical preservation board, persuading members that the house was eligible for the national register.
This would be no ordinary presentation, said Jurgensen, who’s been on the board for at least four years.
The presentation included a PowerPoint presentation with history and photos.
But Timm and Borgmann designed the house on a computer program, called SketchUp. Working with Omaha’s Educational Service Unit 3, students created a model of the house using a 3D printer. Arlington Public Schools art teacher Erin Schaapveld painted the model, which is at least 4 inches high.
In addition, Timm used a drone and got footage of various things including the house and property. He also got aerial footage of a sign and what used to be Marshall Nurseries off U.S. Highway 30.
Jurgensen said the board had never anything like the students’ presentation.
“The students really set a new expectation or standard for the board,” Jurgensen said.
Jurgensen said the board approved the nomination which went on to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final approval.
He received an email from History Nebraska that the project had been approved on Nov. 9.
Jurgensen said the project gave students an opportunity to appreciate and preserve their local history.
“They’ve driven by that house all their lives and those signs that say ‘Marshall Nursery,’ and their parents may have said things about it — but there’s so much more to the story like what we discovered by researching it,” he said.
Students also gained skills of historical research, communication and writing, which can be applied to any career or discipline they pursue.
Jurgensen enjoyed seeing students present the final product.
“I was very, very proud of those students and what they did,” he said.
Few of Jurgensen’s students have gone on to become historians, but have said the projects done in his class have made a tremendous impact on their lives and helped them realize what they’re capable of doing.
“I think it really does transform them,” he said.
Students must be extremely disciplined to complete the projects. And while this was by far the smallest group he’s had, Jurgensen said they were one of the more disciplined groups.
“They really didn’t get overwhelmed by this project and they worked together as a team; They conducted themselves just as professionally as an adult and their final product was just as good if not better than what adults present to that state board every year,” Jurgensen said, adding, “It’s almost like a thesis in college, where you have to write a big paper and then present it to faculty and you don’t graduate until you persuade them of your thesis and that’s basically what these students did.”
The students also raised $6,000 to erect a large historical marker and wrote the text for it. Donor John Camden paid for the marker, which Jurgensen believes will be put in place after the ground thaws. The marker will be blue and at least 6 feet tall with the state seal at the top.
Jurgensen appreciates the teens’ work, adding: “The students did an amazing job.”