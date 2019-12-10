Arlington is looking ahead to future improvements.
The village east of Fremont has been working on a new village hall, where the first board of trustees meeting took place in November.
Village Board Chairman Paul Krause said work is being done on the auditorium at Fourth and Elm streets.
Remodeling of the auditorium kitchen is in progress.
“We’re doing some updates to the kitchen. We purchased some used industrial equipment for the kitchen,” Krause said.
Work is progressing on options and plans for flooring and counter tops.
“We’ve started to look at ways to improve the restrooms,” he said.
Plans are to make at least two restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Improvements to the library are always on our thoughts,” Krause said.
The library is housed in the same building as the auditorium.
“They’d like to have more space,” Krause said. “Initially, we’d hoped to have that as part of the village hall project, but that didn’t work out so down the road I can foresee some more discussion on how we can improve the library. A library is an important place of learning.”
Krause hopes to see a full-service restaurant back in Arlington again.
At this point, the village doesn’t have that.
“Unfortunately, we just lost our last retail restaurant shortly after the (county) fair,” he said.
That last restaurant was Erika’s Village Spoon.
Erika Delasancha had launched her restaurant in January. Inclement weather during the early part of the year didn’t help business, she previously told the Tribune.
Mid-March flooding, which washed out a section of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, took a toll.
She’d hoped business would be better after the highway reopened in June.
Before that, Our Place, a restaurant and bar next door had closed.
Both spots on Arlington’s Third Street are up for either rent or sale.
“For now, the Vets Club has tried to pick up a little slack,” Krause said.
The club has brought in food vendors, including Delasancha, on different nights. Delasancha comes in on Thursday nights to cook.
A different vendor is cooking on an Italian night. Wing nights are on Mondays and burger nights are on Wednesdays.
Serving generally starts at 6 p.m., he said.
Why did the restaurants close?
“I wish I knew the answer to that,” Krause said. “It seems like low business volume is the problem.”
But a restaurant is needed in Arlington.
Krause said several people, who work in Arlington, would like to have a breakfast or lunch spot.
The village also has many people who don’t drive or would rather not leave town. A group of women even ate lunch and played cards afterward at Ericka’s.
Krause does appreciate the Casey’s convenience store and gas station, which offers food such as pizza, sandwiches and baked goods.
At the same time, the town would like a full-service restaurant.
“We’re actively trying to find someone, who would like to put a restaurant back into town,” he said.