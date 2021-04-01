Arlington preparing first round of veteran banners along highway

“Right now we’re waiting on everyone to approve the proof, and then they’ll go ahead and make the banners,” she said. “And then we’re hoping to have them up on the highway by Memorial weekend.”

The banners will stay up on the highway for two years, Herre said. After their display, the banners will be taken home by the submitting families, who she said have been excited about the project.

“They like finding new ways to honor the veterans and their lives, and there’s a lot of people out there that it’s hard to know what to give them or that kind of thing,” she said. “This is just a really neat way to honor them and just share your pride in your family member.”

Although the village stopped taking applications for the first round, Herre said she hopes to start taking names soon for the next round to take its place in two years.

“We’re just hoping that this is an ongoing project, and we would like to keep it out there in the public’s mind and start a list,” she said. “That two years will go fast.”

However, Herre said that waiting time could potentially shorten if a new place is found to display banners.