Arlington preparing first round of veteran banners along highway

Driving with his wife near Ashland, Tyler Fickenscher said he was inspired by the veteran banners they had placed on the highway.
“We thought that it would really look nice going through Arlington on the highway,” he said, “and we thought that a lot of the people here in Arlington would like that.”
The village of Arlington will soon display the first round of its veteran banner project, which aims to display local veterans’ pictures along U.S. Highway 30 into the community.
Village Clerk Niki Herre said Fickenscher, who does maintenance for Arlington, brought up the idea to come to the community.
“We started looking into it, and we found the banners and just started asking around to see if there was enough interest in a project like this, and there seemed to be,” she said. “So we went ahead and set it up for people to start placing orders.”
The village ordered its first round of banners on March 1. The process required applicants to fill out a form and send a digital photo for the banner, which costs $120.
“If all they have is a physical photo, I can scan that in, and then that works,” Herre said. “So it’s just their name, rank, branch of the military and then a photo.”
For the first round, Herre said 22 banners were collected and sent to design. The company in charge of their creation recently sent the proof back, she said.
“Right now we’re waiting on everyone to approve the proof, and then they’ll go ahead and make the banners,” she said. “And then we’re hoping to have them up on the highway by Memorial weekend.”
The banners will stay up on the highway for two years, Herre said. After their display, the banners will be taken home by the submitting families, who she said have been excited about the project.
“They like finding new ways to honor the veterans and their lives, and there’s a lot of people out there that it’s hard to know what to give them or that kind of thing,” she said. “This is just a really neat way to honor them and just share your pride in your family member.”
Although the village stopped taking applications for the first round, Herre said she hopes to start taking names soon for the next round to take its place in two years.
“We’re just hoping that this is an ongoing project, and we would like to keep it out there in the public’s mind and start a list,” she said. “That two years will go fast.”
However, Herre said that waiting time could potentially shorten if a new place is found to display banners.
“But we only have a certain number of brackets and a certain number of poles on the highway to put them up on,” she said. “So that limits us a little bit in how many we can do, but we’re hoping that it’s an ongoing project.”
Fickenscher said the project is also open to anyone, not just those who live in the village.
“It doesn’t just have to be Arlington people,” he said. “So if there’s somebody from Fremont or they know somebody local, a veteran, and they’d like to do that, we’ll get them on that waiting list.”
As her husband recently retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service, Herre said the project is especially important for her.
“To me, honoring veterans is a very personal thing, and just understanding firsthand the sacrifice that they make when they serve our country,” she said. “Whether it’s any length of time that they’ve served, they deserve to be honored because of those sacrifices.”