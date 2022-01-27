Arlington Public Library receives internship grant

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded Nebraska Library Internship Grants totaling $34,040 to 30 Nebraska public libraries, including Arlington Public Library.

These internship grants will support public library interns who will contribute to the scope and value of the diverse programs and activities in Nebraska’s public libraries.

“The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work. Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library,” said Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner.

Student interns will learn about library work as they shadow staff, assist with day-to-day library operations, and implement special projects. Some of the activities that students will participate in include:

• Summer Reading Programs for youth, teens, and adults

• Bi-lingual Story Time

• STEAM programing and crafts

• Makerspace – maintain equipment, assist patrons, programming

• Partnerships with schools and daycare centers, UNL Extension, Merrick County Extension Agency, Merrick County Child Development Center, Central City Senior Center, Madison County Historical Society Museum.

• Updating library’s Community Needs Response Plan for the 2022 state Public Library Accreditation process

• Enhance social media presence

• Reviewing and re-classifying junior and young adult books, creating new space for Young Adult books.

• Newspaper digitization project

• Basic library duties: circulation, shelving, weeding, processing acquisitions.

