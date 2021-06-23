 Skip to main content
Arlington veterans plan Windsor loin dinner
Arlington veterans plan Windsor loin dinner

  Updated
The Arlington Veterans Club at 218 W. Eagle St. in Arlington will be hosting a Windsor loin dinner from 6 p.m. until gone on Saturday, June 26.

The dinner also will include cheesy potatoes, baked beans and a dinner roll. The cost is $15 a plate.

