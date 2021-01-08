Army Corps of Engineers to host public meeting on flood mitigation options in Fremont

The flood mitigation measures would cost an estimated total of $11,313,053, 65% of which, or $7,353,485, would be provided by the corps, leaving the local cost share to be roughly $3,959,568.

Wednesday’s meeting will go over the results of the study, the requirements to participate in the program and to answer questions from the public. The program is limited to structures inside the city limits.

Newton said he wasn’t sure as to what the next plans would be for the city going forward as he doesn’t know who is going to administer the program, a far different process than dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“FEMA is like, ‘No, here’s the program, we administer it, here’s what you’ve got to have,’ and we had no control,” he said. “So I don’t know the process. And it’s not in the study either. That’s still something to be worked out.”

For residents of Fremont, Newton said this project is just part of the ongoing effort to help anyone who has sustained flood damage.

“We’ve been really trying to fix the flooding problems, make resiliency efforts so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “And then this would be to try to help folks down in that area to maybe do some floodproofing or maybe consider raising their house, taking it out of the floodplain so they don’t have to buy flood insurance and they don’t have to sustain damage every 10 years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0