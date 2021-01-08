Army Corps of Engineers to host public meeting on flood mitigation options in Fremont

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have an online public meeting next week to discuss the results of its study on flood mitigation for Fremont.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Zoom. The ID number for the event is 95037694771.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said the Corps of Engineers spent about five years looking at whether to build a levee, but the effort failed as the cost-benefit ratio didn’t work.
While plans for the levee fell through, Newton said the corps suggested nonstructural solutions such as elevation, dry floodproofing and wet floodproofing, an offer the city took around the time of the spring 2019 flood.
“And so now, they’ve been working on this for well over a year, and now, the reason they’re holding a public meeting is because they’ve estimated quite a few homes in that area down there that could use nonstructural improvements to make them more flood resilient,” he said. “And so that’s what this meeting’s about, is that they have a plan.”
The corps evaluated two alternatives for flood mitigation for Fremont for its Section 205 Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study. While the first is no action being taken, the second is nonstructural measures for 127 structures.
The flood mitigation measures would cost an estimated total of $11,313,053, 65% of which, or $7,353,485, would be provided by the corps, leaving the local cost share to be roughly $3,959,568.
Wednesday’s meeting will go over the results of the study, the requirements to participate in the program and to answer questions from the public. The program is limited to structures inside the city limits.
Newton said he wasn’t sure as to what the next plans would be for the city going forward as he doesn’t know who is going to administer the program, a far different process than dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“FEMA is like, ‘No, here’s the program, we administer it, here’s what you’ve got to have,’ and we had no control,” he said. “So I don’t know the process. And it’s not in the study either. That’s still something to be worked out.”
For residents of Fremont, Newton said this project is just part of the ongoing effort to help anyone who has sustained flood damage.
“We’ve been really trying to fix the flooding problems, make resiliency efforts so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “And then this would be to try to help folks down in that area to maybe do some floodproofing or maybe consider raising their house, taking it out of the floodplain so they don’t have to buy flood insurance and they don’t have to sustain damage every 10 years.”