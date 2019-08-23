The Military Vehicle Preservation Association’s 100th anniversary recreation of the 1919 Motor Transport Corps convoy will pass through Fremont Tuesday morning.
The trip is a recreation to celebrate the 1919 Motor Transport Corps convoy, which followed the Lincoln Highway from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. It lasted more than 3,000 miles over the course of 62 days.
“We are celebrating its centennial this year and retracing the convoy route to the best of our abilities, because some of the roads are different after 100 years,” convoy commander Terry Shelswell said. “Our lunch stops and overnight stops are generally in places where the 1919 convoy either stopped for lunch or rested overnight.”
The convoy will stop in Gretna Sunday night and take a rest day on Monday before leaving for Grand Island Tuesday morning. The vehicles will stop at the Walmart Supercenter at 3010 23rd St. in Fremont sometime around 8 or 9 a.m. before driving to Schuyler for lunch.
After spending the night in Grand Island, the convoy will head to Lexington and North Platte on Wednesday and Big Springs and Kimball on Thursday before leaving the state.
From Aug. 10 to Sept. 14, the convoy will travel to more than 500 cities in 11 states across the country, attempting to follow the original route as closely as possible.
There are around 100 people participating, and there will be around 45 to 60 vehicles, depending on the convoy’s location, Shelswell said.
Shelswell said the idea for the anniversary convoy started in 2007 after one of his colleagues came across the topic while researching. The MVPA also held a convoy in 2009 to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
The convoy features privately owned military vehicles of all eras making the trip, including a 1918 Dodge Staff car typical of those used in World War I, Shelswell said.
“You’ll see a number of World War II Jeeps and Korean War-era Jeeps, Vietnam Era-Jeeps and trucks that were released from the Armed Forces 15 or 20 years ago,” he said. “And these things look essentially brand new.”
The trip will culminate at a celebration at Lincoln Park in San Francisco, the western terminus of the Lincoln Highway. After an arrival ceremony, the participants will leave for home the next day.
Shelswell said he wanted to thank everyone who’s watched the convoy go by so far and asked people who have yet to see it, to reflect on the people they know who have served as they see the vehicles.
“We find that that happens quite a lot, especially when we’re stopped,” he said. “We are seeking out our veterans and our service personnel to thank them for their service, and we invite them and the general public to come and look at the vehicles or as they’re going by to just think about them and realize these vehicles play a vital role to keep our country free.”