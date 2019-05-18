Alpha Delta Kappa
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the home of Nancy Knoell in Fremont on May 6. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Meier.
The guest speaker was Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa State President Linda Brown. Brown talked about her experiences as state president this past year. She gave a brief report on some of the amendments that will be up for discussion at the Alpha Delta Kappa International Convention in Minneapolis this July.
Brown also informed Lambda Chapter that three members of Alpha Delta Kappa in Nebraska have homes that were damaged or lost due to flooding. Money was collected at the state convention in York to help these members. Brown also is encouraging Alpha Delta Kappa chapters across Nebraska to donate money as well.
Lambda Chapter members voted to contribute money individually to Lambda Chapter for this and then the chapter will give the money to the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa state treasurer. The money collected from the state chapters will be divided equally among the three members whose homes were damaged or lost due to the flooding.
Co-president Nancy Knoell and president-elect Nancy Morris gave a report on the Alpha Delta Kappa State Conference held in York on April 13. Lambda Chapter member Nancy Skokan was recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 35 years. Sandy Sanders was recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 25 years. The Chapter received the “World Understanding Award.”
On the local level, Lambda member Tina Cope received the Wanda Samson “Friend of Track” award for all of her work at Fremont Senior High track meets.
Meier announced that Lambda Chapter had received the “Distinguished Program” Award.
Lambda Chapter members will serve food to workers of Habitat for Humanity in June as a chapter altruistic project. Members will also participate in the Alzheimer’s Longest Day fundraiser by walking for one hour around Johnson Lake on June 21.
In the “Spotlight a Sister” portion of the meeting, Meier read some information about another member from an information sheet she had filled out. She did not name the member. The other Lambda Chapter members had to guess who the mystery member was. This is an ongoing activity designed to help chapter was Meier.
Hostesses Knoell and Marilyn Clark provided dinner for everyone at the meeting.