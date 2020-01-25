Alpha Delta Kappa
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Fremont Family YMCA. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
At the Fremont YMCA, members participated in a Tai Chi presentation presented by Kathi Parks and Shirley Boschult.
After the presentation, members went to the Hero Deli in Fremont for dinner and to hold the chapter meeting. The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Knoell.
A short thought for the day called “Find Something Every Day to be Positive About” was read.
A thank you note from Linda Schlapfer, the outreach communications coordinator for The Bridge, was read. She thanked Lambda Chapter members for their donation to The Bridge’s Festival of Hope and informed chapter members that an anonymous donor matched their gift.
Knoell informed members that they will need to start taking nominations for new officers.
The Alpha Delta Kappa State Board meeting will be held in Grand Island on Jan. 18. Co-president Nancy Meier and president-elect Nancy Morris were planning to attend.
Meier gave an update about a survey taken by a state committee to determine whether or not the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa Conference and Convention should be held at a central location.