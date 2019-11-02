Alpha Delta Kappa
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the home of Marlene Koglin in Omaha on Oct.7. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Knoell.
A brief report on the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa State Executive Board meeting held in Grand Island on Sept. 21 was presented by Knoell. Co-president Nancy Meier and president-elect Nancy Morris also attended the board meeting.
Lambda Chapter members were given updates about information in the October newsletter sent out by Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa State President Linda Brown. One update was about some changes that could possibly happen in regards to Limited Members.
You have free articles remaining.
Members were encouraged to do something for a teacher or school in honor of Alpha Delta Kappa Month, which is October. Meier led a fraternal education activity called, “Fact or Fiction for Alpha Delta Kappa” as part of the chapter activities for Alpha Delta Kappa Month.
Knoell shared information about Sisters Helping Sisters. This is a program where chapter members help another member in some way.
Other items in the meeting included information about a new altruistic project for Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa. The State Executive Board has designated the Rainbow House as the state’s ongoing altruistic project. They are encouraging chapters across the state to think of new ideas for a second altruistic project. These will be presented to the board at the April State Executive Board meeting. Lambda Chapter members discussed possible ideas for this.
Members also discussed ideas that Lambda Chapter could do for The Bridge’s silent auction in November.
Hostesses for the meeting were Marlene Koglin and Nancy Morris.