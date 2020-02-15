Around Fremont: Alpha Delta Kappa

Alpha Delta Kappa
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the home of co-president Nancy Meier. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by Meier.
President-Elect Nancy Morris reminded members to bring their altruistic reports next month. Meier also reminded members that nominations are being taken for new officers. The new officers will be installed at the May meeting.
Meier gave a short presentation on her trip to Iceland as part of Alpha Delta Kappa’s World Understanding program.
You have free articles remaining.
The Alpha Delta Kappa State Board meeting was held in Grand Island on Jan. 25. Morris, who attended the meeting along with Meier, gave a short report on the meeting.
A new chapter is being started in York. Lambda chapter members decided to make a small donation to help the chapter get started. The Nebraska State Alpha Delta Kappa Convention will be held in York on April 4. All local chapters are being asked to donate a raffle basket to raise money for altruistic projects. The money raised in the raffle will be given to the Ronald McDonald House and one other charity to be chosen at the Nebraska State Convention.
Members attending the convention will vote on which charity will be chosen. There will be three charities to vote on: “Angels Among Us,” “Orphan Grain Train” and “Set Me Free.” Morris gave a brief description of each charity so that members could think about which charity to vote for.
Ideas for the raffle basket that Lambda chapter needs to donate for the state convention were discussed.
An update about a survey taken by a state committee to determine whether or not the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa Conference and Convention should be held at a central location was also given. Not all chapters have completed the survey, so more time is being given for them to do so.
Sue Wilt read the application that Midland University student Chaleigh Mattson submitted when applying for a scholarship given by Lambda Chapter. Mattson was the winner of the scholarship, which she received last December.