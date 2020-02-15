Around Fremont: Alpha Delta Kappa

Alpha Delta Kappa

Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the home of co-president Nancy Meier. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.

The meeting was called to order by Meier.

President-Elect Nancy Morris reminded members to bring their altruistic reports next month. Meier also reminded members that nominations are being taken for new officers. The new officers will be installed at the May meeting.

Meier gave a short presentation on her trip to Iceland as part of Alpha Delta Kappa’s World Understanding program.

The Alpha Delta Kappa State Board meeting was held in Grand Island on Jan. 25. Morris, who attended the meeting along with Meier, gave a short report on the meeting.