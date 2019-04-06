Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the home of June Jenson in Blair on April 1. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Meier.
The guest speaker was Janet Saeger, June’s daughter and owner of Janet’s Jungle, Inc. She gave a brief talk about the plants that she has for sale. She also posed for a picture with a quilt made by her mother.
Co-president Nancy Knoell provided some information about the Alpha Delta Kappa State Conference being held in York on April 13. This year Lambda Chapter member Nancy Skokan will be recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 35 years. Sandy Sanders will be recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 25 years. Lambda chapter will also donate a raffle basket for the altruistic raffle being held at the conference.
Lambda chapter members began discussing plans to serve food to workers of Habitat for Humanity in June as a chapter altruistic project.
In the “Spotlight” portion of the meeting, Meier read some information about another member from an information sheet they had filled out. She did not name the member. The other Lambda chapter members had to guess who the mystery member was. This is an ongoing activity designed to help chapter members to get to know each other. This month’s spotlight member was Tina Cope.
Hostesses for the meeting were June Jenson, Dorothy Olson and Ellen Whitaker.
The next meeting of Lambda chapter will be held in Fremont on May 6. The guest speaker will be Alpha Delta Kappa State President Linda Brown.