Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the home of co-president Nancy Knoell on Sept. 10.
Knoell called the meeting to order. Marlene Koglin read the thought for the day titled, “Everything I Needed to Learn, I Learned in Kindergarten.” Yearbooks containing the programming schedule for the coming year were passed out to members.
The Nebraska Alpha Kappa State Board meeting will be held on Sept. 22 in Grand Island Co-presidents Knoell and Nancy Meier are planning to attend, along with president-elect Nancy Morris.
October is Alpha Delta Kappa Founders’ Month. Members were encouraged to think of ways to honor the founders of Alpha Delta Kappa by doing something for teachers during October.
The Lambda Chapter Executive Board provided a salad dinner for members of the chapter.