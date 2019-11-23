Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Meier.
Jane Gibson introduced the guest speaker, Linda Schlapfer from The Bridge. The Bridge is an organization in Fremont that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Schlapfer is the Outreach Communications Coordinator for The Bridge.
She gave some information about the outreach programs provided by The Bridge. They provide services for individuals and families. In November, The Bridge will be holding their annual Festival of Hope. This is a silent auction. People will be able to bid for items at Abe Krasne’s Furniture store in Fremont or online.
Dorothy Olson read an untitled thought for the day.
Members of Lambda Chapter discussed whether to donate something for The Bridge’s Festival of Hope or to give a monetary donation. The members decided to donate money. Members will be able to do this at tonight’s meeting or at the December meeting.
Members are to report to Nancy Morris any activities that they did to recognize Alpha Delta Kappa Month so that she may fill out the form for headquarters.
Meier reported that she had been asked to serve on a committee to create a form to determine if the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa state conferences and conventions should be held at a central location. Meier read the rough draft of the form. Members shared their thoughts. Lambda Chapter will discuss this again at the December meeting. Meier will fill out the official form after that meeting.
Hostesses for the meeting were Gibson, Ellen Whitaker and Meg Zarybnicky.