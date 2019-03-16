Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at Anita’s Restaurant on March 4. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Nancy Meier.
The guest speakers for the meeting were Noel Saravia and his son, Larry Saravia. Noel is the owner of Anita’s Restaurant in Fremont. Noel and Larry spoke about the history of the restaurant and about how Noel got started in the restaurant business.
Anita’s Restaurant features food from Central and South America. Lambda member Tina Cope purchased some cheese and pork pupusas for the other members to try. Pupusas are one of the items served at Anita’s Restaurant.
In the “spotlight” portion of the meeting, Meier read some information about another member from an information sheet they had filled out. She did not name the member. The other Lambda Chapter members had to guess who the mystery member was. This is an ongoing activity designed to help chapter members to get to know each other. This month’s spotlight member was Ellen Whitaker.
Information was provided about the Alpha Delta Kappa State Conference to be held in York on April 13. This year Lambda Chapter member Nancy Skokan will be recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 35 years. Lambda Chapter member Sandy Sanders will be recognized for being a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 25 years.
The next meeting of Lambda Chapter will be held on April 1.