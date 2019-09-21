Alpha Delta Kappa
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met at the home of Nancy Knoell in Fremont on Sept. 9. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter members are from Fremont and Blair.
The meeting was called to order by co-president Knoell.
A short poem titled, Universal Rx, by Henry Matthew Ward, was read by Marlene Koglin for the thought of the day.
Nancy Morris read three thank-you notes that were sent to the chapter. The first one was from the Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa State President, Linda Brown, thanking the chapter for a donation that was used to help other Alpha Delta Kappa members whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the spring floods. The second one was a thank-you note from The Bridge for a donation that Lambda Chapter made last fall. The third note was from Habitat for Humanity, thanking Lambda Chapter for suppling a light snack for Habitat workers in June.
You have free articles remaining.
The Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa state board meeting will be Sept. 21 in Grand Island. Co-presidents Knoell and Nancy Meier are planning to attend, along with president elect Nancy Morris.
In the “Spotlight Sister” portion of the meeting, Meier read some information about another member from an information sheet. She did not name the member. The other Lambda Chapter members had to guess who the spotlight member was. This is an ongoing activity designed to help chapter members to get to know each other. This month’s spotlight member was Marilyn Clark.
Yearbooks outlining the activities for the 2019-2020 year were passed out to members at the meeting.
Hostesses for the evening were the Lambda Chapter Executive Board. Members of the executive board are: Knoell, Meier, Tina Cope, Trish McKibbon, Cindy Tranmer, Koglin, and Morris. They served salads and dessert for dinner.