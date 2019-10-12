Altrusa
Altrusa Club of Fremont met Oct. 1 at Bella's. Carole Tremain was hostess. President Karen Rathje welcomed the members; table grace and the meal followed.
The meeting was called to order. Secretary Rhoda Holstine presented the minutes which were sent electronically. Treasurer Marian Brown presented the finance report. Both minutes and finance report were approved and filed.
Jakie Pawling reported on the club's local Make a Difference Project which is the Jefferson House here in Fremont.
Altrusa is a community service organization now celebrating 94 years in Fremont. Each year the club holds two major fund raising projects. The first project is a garage sale which will be held Oct. 10-12 at 120 S. Downing St. in Fremont. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Past President Sue Maly is the event chair.
The second project is the Holiday Luncheon and Boutique to be held Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St. Darlene Kroeger will chair this event. Advance tickets for the luncheon are $8.
Raffle tickets for the holiday quilt are being sold for $1 each. Tickets will be sold at the garage sale and also at Ace Hardware on certain Saturdays in October. Tickets may also be purchased from any member. The monies raised from these two projects enable the club to support scholarships for senior recognition from Fremont High and Archbishop Bergan Schools in Fremont.
Two club members celebrated birthdays this month.
The meeting was adjourned with the Altrusa Benediction. Drawings were held for door prizes.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bella’s.