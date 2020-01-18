Altrusa Club
The Altrusa Club met Jan. 7 at Gambino’s. President Karen Rathje welcomed members and guest Kristin Henkenius, then thanked the hostesses, Kay Bevington and Sue Maly. Table grace and the meal followed.
The meeting was called to order. Carolyn Windeshausen introduced Henkenius who serves as counselor director for Johnson Crossing and Fremont Middle School. She spoke about the problems students may have as they transition from grade school.
This is a time of many changes in their lives, especially in personal social areas and may create feelings of anxiety and stress associated with a new environment, family situations, and making new friends to name just a few. The counseling staff is there to assure the students that they may talk with them about any problems they are experiencing.
Programs offer help in Behavior Expectations emphasizing being “respectful,” being “responsible,” and being “safe.” This program is offered district-wide in all grade levels and is very successful with 90% of the students. The remaining 10% are offered a Success Skills Intervention Program.
There is approximately a 60% poverty level in Fremont which can create both psychological, safety and attendance issues. A Truancy Task Force has been implemented to get the student back in school without legal implications. There is also a Crisis Response Team dealing with the death of a student.
A Tiger Room, which is a school store, offers many items including clothing, personal hygiene items, or things that students may not have access to in their home. The United Way is involved along with other community donations. Following the flood, the schools offered a “free” garage sale with all items donated to help those families who had lost so much. The Altrusa Club gave many items following their garage sale fundraiser.
Rathje thanked Henkenius for her presentation and continued the meeting with acceptance of the minutes sent electronically and the treasurer’s report both of which were approved and filed.
The nominating committee will report in February. The achievement dinner is scheduled for April 15 at Fremont Golf Club. Scholarship applications have been furnished to Fremont High and Bergan High Schools. The Jefferson House is closing.
Rathje also shared a rough draft of a newsletter entitled “what’s up,” outlining activities in our local Altrusa Club which would be sent to both district and international on a quarterly basis. She thanked Gloria Wegman for her assistance with this project and more information will be forthcoming.
Discussion was held on the by-laws noting that officers may succeed themselves one time for a total of four years in a particular position, the object being that it may take the first two years to become completely acquainted with the needs of that position.
The District Seven Altrusa Conference will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, on May 1-2. The club may select two delegates and two alternates for attendance and registration is due April 1.
Rathje presented “A Moment in Time,” highlighting activities from their past as Altrusa Club members.