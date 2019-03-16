Altrusa Club of Fremont held a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. March 4 at the Methodist Church. Rhoda Holstine and Karen Rathje were hostesses.
President Sue Maly introduced guest Cherry Gocken, a former member, and guest Nancy Morris. Maly gave the table Grace. A birthday cake for Maly and Holstine was enjoyed by all.
After the meal Holstine and Rathje presented the Nebraska Passport Travel Program which is promoted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
The program runs May 1 to Sept. 30 each year. In 2018 there were 70 places to visit and explore. Holstine visited all 70 places in the brochure. She gave an interesting summation of highlights from her travels across the state.
Each member and guest was given a gift bag with Nebraska products. In 2018, 749 participants submitted Passports with all 70 stops stamped, versus 469 in 2017.
Last year, residents from 418 Nebraska communities and 46 states participated. You can order your passports online or pick one up from a participating business. For more information, email info@nebraskapassport.com.
Maly conducted the business meeting. The minutes are sent electronically by Holstine. They were approved and filed.
Treasurer Marion Brown gave the treasurer’s report. It was approved and filed.
Bev Merritt took a birthday cake to the Jefferson House for a March birthday.
Vice president Rathje read a letter from Leila Hybl, Keep Fremont Beautiful. The Eco-Fair will be held this year at Christensen Field Main Arena. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 to help with about 450 fourth-grade students.
Anyone interested may call 402-941-6122 or email keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com.
Maly announced the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is scheduled for April 11--14. Any Altrusa members available are welcome to help at this event.
Mary Caffey from the nominating committee reported Merritt will serve as a new director. The committee is searching for a vice president.
The group’s nonprofit corporation biennial report for 2019-20 was completed and filed.
The quilt group will meet on March 18 at Marilyn Clark's home.
District Seven Governor, Jolene Schauer, reported the Snowman Brunch held in Bellevue was well attended regardless of the weather. She reported the Altrusa District Seven Conference will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, in 2020.
Jakie Pawling reported on Facebook and the Altrusa web page she has been working on.
Mary Caffey reported the Achievement Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at Fremont Golf Club. The speaker will be Jody Horner, president of Midland University.
Maly, read a letter from Rathje, District Seven secretary, on the number of delegates and alternates the Fremont club may send to the May 3-4 conference in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Deadline for the registration is March 31.
Altrusa has five birthdays in April. Honorary member, Vlasta Kavan, will be 102 on April 29.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. April 2 at Bella's Diner. The meeting was adjourned with the Altrusa benediction.