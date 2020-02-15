Around Fremont: Altrusa Club

Altrusa Club

The Altrusa Club met Feb. 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Bella's Diner. President Karen Rathje thanked hostesses Bev Merritt and Gloria Wegman, welcomed members and guests and led in the table grace.

Following the meal, Wegman introduced Elisa Cruz, Circulation Manager and Adult Services Librarian of the Keene Library. She has been on the library staff for the past four years and updated members on available programs. She highlighted delivery of books to homebound persons either on a short-term or long-term basis; books to local retirement facilities in regular and large-type editions on a variety of interests and a Summer Reading program for both children and adults totaling 30,000 minutes of reading with prizes awarded including passes to museums and movies, note books, book bags, school supplies and one mini I-pad.

There is a Winter Program for ages 1-100 and some prizes are awarded with this program. She also emphasized bingo in the library scheduled for Feb. 25 with all persons welcome. It is free and will be continued every three months. There will be prizes with this program also.