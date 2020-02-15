Around Fremont: Altrusa Club

Altrusa Club
The Altrusa Club met Feb. 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Bella's Diner. President Karen Rathje thanked hostesses Bev Merritt and Gloria Wegman, welcomed members and guests and led in the table grace.
Following the meal, Wegman introduced Elisa Cruz, Circulation Manager and Adult Services Librarian of the Keene Library. She has been on the library staff for the past four years and updated members on available programs. She highlighted delivery of books to homebound persons either on a short-term or long-term basis; books to local retirement facilities in regular and large-type editions on a variety of interests and a Summer Reading program for both children and adults totaling 30,000 minutes of reading with prizes awarded including passes to museums and movies, note books, book bags, school supplies and one mini I-pad.
There is a Winter Program for ages 1-100 and some prizes are awarded with this program. She also emphasized bingo in the library scheduled for Feb. 25 with all persons welcome. It is free and will be continued every three months. There will be prizes with this program also.
She stated that the Friends of Library Book Sale will be held March 19-22 at Christensen Field since the auditorium is under renovation. Donations should be given no later than February 23. She also thanked all those who have contributed either books or time for this sale as it is an important fundraiser for the library.
The minutes of the January meeting were sent electronically by secretary Holstine. The treasurer's report was presented by Marian Brown and both minutes and treasurer's report were approved and filed.
The nominating committee report for the 2020-2021 year was presented by Sue Maly: President, Rathje; vice president, Jane Peterson; secretary, Jakie Pawling; treasurer, Brown; directors, Kim Spicka and Carolyn Windeshausen; garage sale chairs, Merritt, Lou Stover, Carole Tremain.
Maly also reported that Altrusa District Seven comprising a seven-state region is asking for officer nominations for the 2021-2023 term.
The Achievement Dinner honoring a scholarship winner from local graduating seniors is scheduled for April 15 at Fremont Golf Club. The speaker will be Todd Hansen, executive director of the Fremont Area Center for Metropolitan Community College.
President Rathje announced the following: The local Altrusa Newsletter has been launched with thanks to Pawling and Wegman which will be sent every three months to both district and international Altrusa organizations. The local by-laws have been finalized and sent on to district and international. The District Seven Altrusa Conference will be held May 1-2 in Brookings, South Dakota. The local club is allowed two delegates and two alternates. She also noted that Altrusa scrapbooks and pictures are available at this meeting with thanks to Merritt.
Since the Jefferson House has closed, Windeshausen proposed a list of items which can be donated to the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School which provides clothing and basic needs items for students facing challenging life situations to meet their primary needs or as an incentive reward based on behavior goals. These items may be brought to the meeting scheduled for March 3.
Peterson and her daughter, Lisa, have agreed to take over the quilt project for this coming year.
Following the benediction, the meeting was adjourned to a social time.