Altrusa
The Altrusa Club met Dec. 4 at Bella’s Diner. Hostesses were Bev Merritt, Sue Maly and Jane Petersen.
Rhoda Holstine brought DeMaris Humphrey as her guest. Kim Spicka, a former member, was the guest of Sue Maly.
President Maly led table grace. After the meal a short business meeting was held. Secretary Holstine discussed the October meeting minutes. The minutes are now sent electronically. They were approved and filed.
Marion Brown, treasurer, presented the report which was approved and filed.
Jakie Pawling provided a birthday cake in November for the Jefferson House.
Maly read a thank you note from the Summer Lunch Program – Backpack Program. The club furnished backpacks and materials for the program.
Brown presented the Altrusa Standing Rules which have been revised. Discussion was held. Pawling made the motion to approve the revisions. It was second by Marilyn Clark. The rules were approved as presented.
The following donations were discussed: The Bridge will become part of the budget; the Salvation Army program Adopt-A-Family and a donation as proposed in the Altrusa Standing Rules; in memory of former president Barbara Kruger to Keene Memorial Library.
Maly reported Gloria Wegman ordered the four bookcases with plates engraved for future Habitat for Humanity homes in Fremont. They are now being assembled.
December birthdays are Denise Richards, Kay Bevington and Colleen Dilley.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Bella’s Diner.
Governor Jolene Schauer will make a presentation about the Altrusa International Project Day for Girls which was presented at the Omaha District Seven Convention in April.
The group had a holiday party with games and a contest for the ugliest holiday sweater. Darlene Kroeger won the prize for the ugliest sweater. The group ended the meeting with fond Christmas memories from the past.