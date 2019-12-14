Altrusa Club
The Fremont Altrusa Club met at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at J's Steakhouse.
President Karen Rathje welcomed members, and thanked Darlene Kroeger and Sue Maly for hosting the meeting. Table grace was then given.
Following the meal the meeting was called to order by Rathje. A plaque and letter of appreciation from the Dodge County 4-H was read, thanking Altrusa for their continued support over the years.
The nominating committee for 2020 of Jane Petersen, Colleen Dilley and Maly will be searching to fill the positions of secretary, treasurer, and one director for the next two years. Past officers will be asked to serve as mentors to the new officers.
The minutes of the Oct. 1 meeting were sent electronically by secretary Rhoda Holstine and the financial report presented by treasurer Marian Brown were accepted and filed.
Carolyn Windeshausen reported that 18 heart pillows have been donated to the hospital’s cancer center.
Michelle Wiese was thanked for her continuing assistance as liaison with the Jefferson House.
A thank you was received from the Fremont Middle School Counselor, Kristin Henkenius, for the donations given following the Altrusa Garage Sale in October. Items were offered at no charge to members of the community in need.
Kay Bevington and Dilley were recognized with December birthdays.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. There being no further business the meeting was adjourned with the Altrusa Benediction. An enjoyable holiday party was held.