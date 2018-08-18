Altrusa Club
The Altrusa Club held its meeting on Aug. 7 at Master’s Hand in Tekamah with 18 members present.
Special guest was Holly Wilkert, sister of Colleen Dilley. Hostesses were Sue Maly and Carole Tremain. A meal was served after the meeting.
President Maly called the meeting to order. New yearbooks were handed out for the 2018-19 membership year.
New members, Denise Richards and Jakie Pawling, were introduced and asked to say a few words about themselves. They also received their name badges.
Secretary Rhoda Holstine read the minutes from the June 5 meeting. Corrections were made and the minutes were approved.
Treasurer Marian Brown read the report which was approved. Mary Caffey presented the budget 2018-19 report, which was read and approved.
Altrusa received a $200 check from the 4-H board for having the most members present. The check will go into the scholarship fund.
Thank you notes were received from the Jefferson House for the May and June birthdays. The Jefferson House will accept suitcases and fishing poles if members have any to donate.
Marilyn Clark, serving coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, reported Altrusa had hosted three coffees at the Habitat location on Fifth and Clarkson streets. She thanked the members who served and donated food.
Altrusa will again have three bookcases ready for the three homes for Habitat for Humanity 2018-19. Clark, Jolene Schauer and Gloria Wegman presented the long range strategic plan for the club. The plan was approved.
The garage sale dates will be Sept. 6-8 at 1620 N. Park Ave.
Kay Bevington presented the raffle quilt featuring Nebraska football. Members will start selling raffle tickets for the quilt. Wegman was in charge of printing the tickets.
Lou Stover was presented a flower for being the top saleswoman of the streak-free cloths.
Karen Rathje presented Darlene Kroeger for 10 years of membership win a pin and corsage. Carolyn Windeshausen received a five-year membership pin and corsage.
Deanna Schlenz was unable to attend the meeting. She has been a member for 10 years.
Maly presented each member with a chocolate treat and a thank you for the members’ support to the club and to her.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bella’s Diner.