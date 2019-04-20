Altrusa Club
The Altrusa Club met at 6 p.m. April 2 and Bella’s Diner. Hostesses were Carolyn Windeshausen and Darlene Kroeger.
President Sue Maly introduced guests Judy Vitters and Judy Ekeler. Following the table grace and meal, Maly had Dr. Colleen Dilley introduce Eckler who presented a program on the Women's Suffrage Movement.
Eckler is president of DAR, honorary state regent, first vice president of the Dodge County Historical Society, and is a Humanities Nebraska board member.
She presented a history of the Women's Suffrage Movement beginning in the 1840s with no rights for married women. In 1848, the Seneca Convention produced the right to wages, the right to divorce, but no right to vote. In 1913, the movement began again following the writing of “Suffragists” by Cokie Roberts’ mother.
In 1917, women asked the President, ‘How long must we wait?’ Russia and England had women's rights in place already. In 1918, President Wilson stated the Susan B. Anthony Amendment should pass. It passed in 1919. In 1920, women voted for the first time.
A short business meeting was held. The minutes of the March meeting were approved and filed.
Kim Spicka, a former member, rejoined Altrusa.
The nominating committee presented the officers: president, Karen Rathje; vice president, Jane Petersen; secretary, Rhoda Holstine; treasurer, Marion Brown; directors, Lou Stover and Bev Meritt. The members voted to accept the officers.
The Achievement Dinner is April 17 at Fremont Golf Club. Judy Horner, president of Midland University, will be the speaker.
The District Seven Conference is May 3-4 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 21 at Bella's Diner.