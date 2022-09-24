Around Fremont: Altrusa International of Fremont

Altrusa International of Fremont met Sept. 9 at the home of Jane Petersen. The members assembled the school kit bags which will be delivered to the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Nebraska, for distribution to students throughout the world. This is a year-round project for the OGT.

A short business meeting was held. Altrusa’s last two fundraising events for 2022 for scholarship funds were discussed.

The first event started Sept. 17 and will continue through Oct. 22 at Ace Hardware from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, selling tickets for the three prizes of (1) 2022 Quilt; (2) $100 cash; and (3) $75 cash. The drawing will be Nov. 19.

The second fundraiser will be Nov. 17-19 at the Church of Christ for the Holiday Boutique – Bake Sale – Rummage Sale. The hours will be Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Altrusa Club of Fremont visited Mary Zicafoose’s Textiles at the Pahuk Studio near Cedar Bluffs.

She discussed how textiles are created and showed the group many of her beautiful creations. It was an enjoyable presentation. Her husband Kirby gave a short presentation on Pawnee History on the Ancestral Sacred Land in Nebraska. The large book titled PAHAKU can be found at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The next meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Fremont Golf Club. The guest speaker will be Happy Aldana MAHS, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).