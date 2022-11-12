Around Fremont: Altrusa International of Fremont

Altrusa International of Fremont had its Oct. 14 meeting at Fremont Golf Club.

Past President Karen Rathje introduced Cindy Reed from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of the Midlands as the guest speaker.

Director Carolyn Windeshausen creates the “Caring Hearts Pillows” and delivers them to the Cancer Center at Methodist Fremont Health.

This project was started in 2009. The pillows serve as seat belt port protectors for cancer patients. This year the pillows were enlarged for the cancer patients per request of the Cancer Center.

Colleen Dilley gave a book review on the book “Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II by Robert Martzen.”

Gloria Wegman and Windeshausen served as hostesses.

The next meeting at Fremont Golf Club was held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker was Jane Petersen, Altrusa Vice President and the local VFW Auxiliary President, and President of District Seven in Nebraska. She has been a member of VFW for 57 years.

Altrusa will have its Holiday Boutique Fundraising Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., north of Fremont on U.S. Highway 77 (west side).

All proceeds go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.