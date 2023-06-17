Altrusa International of Fremont Inc. met at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Fremont Golf Club a.m. After lunch, a brief meeting was held.

The club received a $4,000 grant from the Altrusa International Foundation for the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School.

The club will have its Spring Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Fremont Church of Christ.

This year the raffle tickets will be $1 each for a chance to win $100 (first place), $75 (second place) and $50 (third place). The money raised will go for scholarships for Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont. The date of the drawing for these prizes will be Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Installation of officers for 2023-2024 was held. Darlene Kroeger installed the following officers: Co-presidents: Marilyn Clark and Kay Bevington; vice president: Jane Petersen; secretary: Rhoda Holstine; treasurer: Jakie Pawling; directors: Carolyn Windeshausen and Marian Brown; and immediate past president: Jolene Schauer.

Serving on the District Seven Committee Chairs 2023-2025 is Jolene Schauer, District Seven Liaison for the Days for Girls. Karen Rathje, the present District Seven Foundation Liaison, will be continuing to serve for the next two years.