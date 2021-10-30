Around Fremont: Altrusa International of Fremont

Altrusa International of Fremont held its September meeting at Fremont Golf Club.

Officers for 2021-2022 are the following: Jolene Schauer, President; Jane Petersen, Vice President; Jakie Pawling, Secretary; Marian Brown, Treasurer; Kim Spicka and Carolyn Windeshausen, Directors; Karen Rathje, Immediate Past President.

Guest speaker was Elisa Cruz, Circulation Manager at Keene Memorial Library. She has been a librarian at Keene Memorial Library for five years. She oversees the adult and Spanish collections. Cruz is in charge of library outreach and adult programming. She has a Master’s degree in Library Science from San Jose State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and English from the University of Nebraska Kearney.

A rummage and boutique sale was held in August at the Church of Christ. This was the first fundraising event since 2019.

Starting in September, Fremont Altrusa began collecting books for Keene Memorial Library. Altrusa (International Literacy Day) starts in September and ends in October (Make a Difference Day). Each member is being asked to bring two books to donate to the library.

Schauer and Windeshausen presented the following service awards: Spicka, Two-Year Certificate; Pawling: Three-Year Certificate; Brown, Five-Year Award; Sue Maly, 20-Year Award; Carole Tremain, 20-Year Award; Marilyn Clark, 30-Year Award; Schauer, 30-Year Award.

The next meeting was scheduled for October.

