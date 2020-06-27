Around Fremont: Altrusa

Altrusa

The Fremont Altrusa Organization held its installation of officers online by email at 6 p.m. Member and Past Altrusa District Seven Governor, Dr. Jolene Schauer, officiated.

On Monday, June 22, a short meeting of the 2020 new officers was hosted by Jane Petersen on her porch. The board discussed the $2,000 grant received from Altrusa International for the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School. Discussion was held on the format to be used each month.