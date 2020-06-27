Around Fremont: Altrusa
Around Fremont: Altrusa

The Fremont Altrusa Organization held its installation of officers online by email at 6 p.m. Member and Past Altrusa District Seven Governor, Dr. Jolene Schauer, officiated.

Officers for the coming year are: Directors, Kim Spicka and Carolyn Windeshausen; secretary, Jakie Pawling; treasurer, Marian Brown; vice president, Jane Petersen; president, Karen Rathje; and past president, Sue Maly.

On Monday, June 22, a short meeting of the 2020 new officers was hosted by Jane Petersen on her porch. The board discussed the $2,000 grant received from Altrusa International for the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School. Discussion was held on the format to be used each month.

Schauer was nominated for the 2021-2023 International Nominating Committee.

