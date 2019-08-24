Fremont Altrusa met on Aug. 14 at J's Steakhouse.
Hostesses were Jane Petersen and Karen Rathje. Guests were Joanne Theitje, Cherry Gocken, Sharon McGuire, Jan Thurman and Mary Caffey.
President Rathje led the Altrusa Grace. After the meal the Altrusa District Seven Theme was presented and district goals were discussed. The theme was "A Box of Colors.”
As volunteers we all come in different colors. We hold the key to helping and improving our communities and our world. Each member brings the threads that makes us unique, including our perspective, creativity, resourcefulness, and lessons learned through our life experiences. Each thread comes with its dedication to fulfilling Altrusa's mission.
Service awards were presented to three members. Each member had their accomplishments in Altrusa and their contributions to the community read. Each received a crystal basket filled with treats, a quilted centerpiece made by two of the Altrusa members and a certificate of service.
The three members who received service awards were: Dr. Colleen Dilley, 45 years of service; Jane Petersen, 15 years of service; Rhoda Holstine, 5 years of service.
Past Governor Jolene Schauer installed Jakie Pawling as the new director for the next two years.
The Christmas quilt was presented by Kay Bevington. Tickets for $1 are now being sold. This quilt is one of Altrusa’s money making projects for its scholarship program.
The winner will be announced at Altrusa’s Holiday Luncheon/Boutique from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Church of Christ at 4163 N. Board St.
Bev Meritt took a birthday cake to the Jefferson House in July.
Altrusa helped with three Habitat dedications on July 20.
Schauer gave a recap of her trip to the Altrusa International Convention in Reno, Nevada.
A garage sale will be held Oct. 10-12. More information to come.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bella’s.
The meeting was closed by reading the Altrusa Benediction.