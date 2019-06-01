Fremont Altrusa
Fremont Altrusa met at Bella’s Diner with 14 in attendance.
Jane Petersen and Kay Bevington served as hostesses.
President Sue Maly presided. Minutes were read by secretary Rhoda Holstine. She also read thank you notes from Jolene Schauer and the director of Days for Girls for contributing $300 to their cause.
Marian Brown, treasurer, presented the treasurer’s report.
Four cakes were presented to the Jefferson House for birthdays in the month of May.
Mary Caffey gave a report on the Scholarship Achievement Dinner and thanked the member of her committee; Jakie Pawling, Colleen Dilley, Brown and Maly for their assistance.
Darlene Kroeger and Holstine gave reports on their attendance at the two Habitat for Humanity home dedications. The club gives each new home owner a bookcase and books for each family member.
Jolene Schauer gave a report as she presided over her final meeting as District Seven Governor in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Karen Rathje was elected to serve as a director on the District Seven Board. Petersen and Maly attended as delegates. Maly was the recipient of the Lamplighter Award.
Club members were asked to give suggestions for future programs and months they would be able to serve on committees.
Brown presented the budget for 2019-2020 and it was approved. Her committee members were Caffey and Rathje.
Bevington announced the raffle quilt was assembled and at the quilters.
The next meeting will be June 4 at Bella’s. Schauer will conduct installation of new officers and initiation of new member, Kim Spicka.