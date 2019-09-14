Marilyn Clark and Colleen Dilley hosted the Sept. 3 meeting of Altrusa at Bella’s Diner. President Karen Rathje welcomed members and guest Leila Hybel of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
Following table grace and the meal, Hybel thanked the members for their service to the community. She stated that the main focus of KFB is education and highlighted its work with kindergarten, second grade and fourth grade students in Fremont Public, Bergan, Trinity and Arlington schools.
The fourth grade Eco-Fair reaches approximately 400 students with 25 education booths emphasizing metals collection, water pollution, light bulb energy consumption, littering and repurposing of magazines, papers and constructing dog toys out of old materials.
KFB is stressing connection with younger residents through social media, its website of KeepFremontBeautiful.org, presentations to area organizations, and special events which emphasize ways to recycle metals, glass, hazardous waste, paper shredding which will be held Sept. 28, Christmas trees, TVs, computer monitors and electrical items.
Nov. 15 is American Recycle Day. She also highlighted littering with groups volunteering to clean up parks and school grounds. She asked that members be aware that their surroundings are “litter free.”
The minutes of the previous meeting which were sent electronically and the treasurer’s report presented by Marian Brown were accepted and filed.
You have free articles remaining.
Rathje noted these coming events: Altrusa garage sale, Oct. 10-12 at 120 S. Downing St.; the annual holiday luncheon & boutique to be held Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St. Both of these events are fundraisers for the Altrusa Education Scholarship Program.
Birthday cakes were furnished to Jefferson House residents by Rathje on Aug. 15 and Jakie Pawling on Aug. 22.
Darlene Kroeger, holiday luncheon & boutique chair, discussed plans and member assignments for the November event.
Five members were acknowledged with September birthdays.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bella Diner with the theme “Make a Difference.”
There being no further business, the meeting closed with the Altrusa Benediction. Following the benediction, the hostesses held drawings for door prizes.