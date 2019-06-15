Altrusa
Fremont Altrusa met at 6 p.m. June 4 at Bella’s.
Jolene Schauer and Darlene Kroeger served as hostesses. President, Sue Maly, gave Grace before the meal. After the meal a short business meeting was held.
Secretary, Rhoda Holstine, presented the minutes with corrections. Minutes were approved and filed.
Treasurer, Marion Brown, discussed her report which was approved and filed.
Birthday cakes were furnished to the Jefferson House by Schauer and Maly. Marilyn Clark reported on Habitat Breakfast Breaks upcoming in June. Director, Lou Stover, furnished the Altrusa birthday cake for this year.
The Altrusa International Convention will be held July 17-20 in Reno, Nevada.
Past Governor, Schauer, contacted the International Disaster Foundation of Altrusa asking for a grant to help with flooding in District Seven states (North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, upper Michigan). A $10,000 grant was approved to be distributed by the Red Cross to each state affected in District Seven Altrusa.
Schauer installed officers for the coming year. The theme of Colors was presented. Each person brings a variety of colors in personalities and talents as we all work together.
The following officers were installed: directors, Bev Merritt and Stover; past president, Maly; treasurer, Brown; secretary, Holstine; vice president, Jane Peterson; president, Karen Rathje. Kim Spicka was initiated as a new member, sponsored by Maly. Spicka was presented an Altrusa pin and membership kit.
With no further business the meeting was adjourned with the Altrusa Benediction. The next meeting will be held in August.