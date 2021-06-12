Around Fremont: Altrusa

Altrusa held its first in-person meeting at the home of Jane Petersen on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

President Karen Rathje called the meeting to order and welcomed speaker Casey Vaughan, the executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.

Vaughan provided packets of information about Keep Fremont Beautiful which is a non-profit organization that provides public education to area kindergartners, second graders (workshops that focus on recycling) and fourth graders (an Eco Fair with more than 20 booths).

Vaughan was able to maintain these three programs during COVID by providing schools with packets and videos. Many questions were asked by Altrusa members.

Service Recognition Awards from 2020 were presented to Gloria Wegman for 35 years of service. Wegman joined Altrusa in 1985. She has held every office – sometimes twice – and served on many committees throughout the years. She has attended 11 conferences in District Seven over her 35 years.

Rathje, who joined in 2015, was recognized for five years of service. She has served as director, vice president and president of the local club. She has served as District Seven secretary for one year and a director for two years. She is presently serving as the District Seven foundation liaison for the next two years.

