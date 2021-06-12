Around Fremont: Altrusa

Altrusa held its first in-person meeting at the home of Jane Petersen on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
President Karen Rathje called the meeting to order and welcomed speaker Casey Vaughan, the executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
Vaughan provided packets of information about Keep Fremont Beautiful which is a non-profit organization that provides public education to area kindergartners, second graders (workshops that focus on recycling) and fourth graders (an Eco Fair with more than 20 booths).
Vaughan was able to maintain these three programs during COVID by providing schools with packets and videos. Many questions were asked by Altrusa members.
Service Recognition Awards from 2020 were presented to Gloria Wegman for 35 years of service. Wegman joined Altrusa in 1985. She has held every office – sometimes twice – and served on many committees throughout the years. She has attended 11 conferences in District Seven over her 35 years.
Rathje, who joined in 2015, was recognized for five years of service. She has served as director, vice president and president of the local club. She has served as District Seven secretary for one year and a director for two years. She is presently serving as the District Seven foundation liaison for the next two years.
Altrusa presented two scholarships this year: Holly Robinson from Fremont High School and Lauren Baker from Archbishop Bergan High School.
On Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, the District Seven Conference was held as a virtual conference on Zoom for the first time. The states represented were Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Fremont had four members who served as delegates and alternates. Attending members were Marian Brown, Dr. Colleen Dilley, Rhoda Holstine, Jakie Pawling, Dr. Jolene Schauer, and Rathje.
Fremont Altrusa has partnered with the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School since mid-year of 2020. Altrusa International has just approved the third grant for the Urban Tiger Room.
During the virtual conference, awards were presented to clubs who submit their literacy and service projects during the year. Fremont Altrusa received second place for the Mamie L. Bass Service Award for the work on the Urban Tiger Room. There were nine applicants with only three winners. Schauer wrote the submission for Fremont.
The 2022 District Seven Conference will be held in Duluth, Minnesota. Club members are encouraged to collect can tabs found on pop, fruit, vegetable, and soup cans. The Duluth Altrusa Club has challenged all clubs to collect the tabs for the recently built Ronald McDonald House in Duluth.
Rhoda Holstine read the Emeritus Memorial of Vlasta Kavan who passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 103. Kavan was a 57-year member of Fremont Altrusa.