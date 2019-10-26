Alumni Association
Representatives from the Immanuel Hospital-Midland University Nursing Alumni Association visited classes of nursing students at Midland University on Oct 23. Treat bags were delivered to 48 nursing students, sophomores through seniors, and their instructors.
The nursing alumni association supports the Midland University Nursing Program and its students in various ways including annual scholarships, support of the Simulation Lab, and recognition of students at commitment ceremonies and graduates at pinning ceremonies.
The association also plans an annual luncheon for Immanuel and Midland nursing alumni.