Bridge marathon
The 2018-2019 P.E.O. Bridge Marathon concluded with a coffee at the home of Cindi Lamprecht on April 13. There were five groups competing for prizes and the winners were as follows:
Group 1: Anita Kentopp and Marilyn Gordon, first place; Kay Brown and Jan Wobken, second place.
Group 2: Linda Hanson and Pat Sutton, first place; Colleen Dilley and Sheryl Thomsen, second place.
Group 3: Janet Divis and Marilyn Gordon, first place; Jan Anderson and Susie Kranz, second place.
Group 4: Barbara Johnson and Jan Lutz, first place; Audrey Lefler and Lillian Quigley, second place.
Group 5: Gerry Kessler and Rose Rosengren, first place; Jean Anderson and Barb Wilder, second place.
All proceeds from the fees for playing are contributed to the P.E.O. Women’s Scholarship funds. The educational loan fund is for women currently attending a college or university and the continuing educational fund is for women needing to go back to school. There also is a Star Scholarship for a graduating high school senior planning to pursue a college education.
Anyone who would like to join the marathon should call 402-721-0582. They would like to add another group.