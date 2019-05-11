St. Patrick’s couples bridge playoff was held at Fremont Golf Club.
Winners were as follows: Tom and Sheryl Thomsen, first place; Rollie and Audrey Renter, second place; Erceil and Pat Young, third place; Gordon and Joyce Vavricek, fourth place.
