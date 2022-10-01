Around Fremont: DAR chapter dedicates Gold Star Mothers marker during ceremony

Since 1936, the last Sunday of September has been observed as Gold Star Mothers Day, to honor mothers who have lost sons or daughters in service of the U.S. Armed Forces.

In 2011, it was amended by President Barack Obama to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. This is a day to express our gratitude and respect for our nation’s Gold Star Mothers and the family members of fallen military service members.

Following the end of World War I, the Gold Star Mothers were instrumental in getting legislation passed to construct the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

On Nov. 11, 1921, Gold Star Mothers marched in the procession from the Capitol in Washington to Arlington National Cemetery where the Unknown Soldier was buried, and during the dedication ceremony they placed wreaths on the tomb.

So Sept. 25, 2022, seemed the perfect day to honor Gold Star Mothers and Families in two ways, at Fremont Veterans Park.

First, a granite marker engraved with the Gold Star Mothers emblem, and donated by Lewis-Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was dedicated. Second, a Never Forget Garden marker was dedicated, which will be permanently placed near the Gold Star Mothers marker.

DAR members Carol Verbeek and Judy Ekeler explained some of the background leading up to these dedications.

Several years ago a member of Lewis-Clark Chapter, DAR, and members of Scribner’s Jay Wormwood Unit 121 started a project to identify and place markers at the burial places of Gold Star Mothers in the Dodge County area. They have researched Gold Star Mothers from WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and have placed more than 70 Gold Star Mothers markers on graves in Northern Dodge County and Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. The search is ongoing and they welcome input from anyone who has information.

The project has been costly and funds for the project have come from various foundations grants and donations.

As a result of the project, Lewis-Clark Chapter, DAR, of Fremont, donated a marker at Fremont’s Veterans Park, to honor all Gold Star Mothers.

As part of the Centennial observance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in 2021, the Society of Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, invited all of America to create and dedicate “Never Forget Gardens” as a living tribute to veterans and their families as a way of fulfilling America’s sacred duty to never forget our veterans and their families who have sacrificed and served on behalf of America.

The gardens are intended to be a special and personal place to reflect on the principles and values that define us as Americans.

In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, thanks to the research of the American Rose Society, it was discovered that the white roses that were placed on the casket of the Unknown Soldier in France before he was transported to America, were provided by the Ducher family of France, who had lost two sons in World War I.

As a result, the white rose became the official flower of the Society of the Honor Guard and was the flower of choice in the 100th anniversary commemorations and for Never Forget Gardens.

When the Never Forget Garden marker is permanently placed near the Gold Star Mothers marker, Siffring Landscaping will plant white roses near the marker, reminiscent of those placed on the coffin of the Unknown Soldier in France.

Several special guests were recognized at the ceremony, and all were thanked for their time and efforts in directing and supporting their various organizations, thus strengthening and enriching our communities.

Ekeler, Honorary State Regent and member, Lewis-Clark Chapter, DAR, introduced the following: Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg; Chris Madsen, Fremont Veterans Park Committee Chairman; Vern Gibson, Commander, American Legion Post 20; Arthur Alston of DAV Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18; Ed O’Neil, Commander, VFW Larson Peterson Post 854; Jim Meier, Director, Honor and Remember, Nebraska Chapter; Tracie Zahourek, American Legion Auxiliary President, Scribner, Nebraska; Jane Petersen, President, VFW Auxiliary, Fremont; Marcia Shavlik, Nebraska State Regent, Daughters of the American Revolution; Dixie Lambert, Lewis-Clark Chapter Regent; Carol Verbeek, member Lewis-Clark Chapter, DAR, and member of Scribner American Legion Auxiliary, and Jane Dugan, Lewis-Clark member, who, with her husband Bill of Milacek Monument Company, donated the Gold Star Mothers marker.

Gold Star family members in attendance were asked to stand to be recognized and all veterans present were asked to stand to be thanked for their service.

Spellerberg shared some thoughts about the significance of the day and Madsen explained some of the history of the Veterans Park and future plans.

It is the hope of the Lewis-Clark Chapter that those who attended the dedication ceremony left with a clearer understanding of and appreciation for Gold Star Mothers and Families and for the significance of the efforts of the Gold Star Mothers in bringing the original Tomb of the Unknown Soldier project to fruition.