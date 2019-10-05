DAR
Regent Dixie Lambert called the Lewis Clark DAR chapter meeting to order on Sept. 3 with all members reciting the Creed and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Judy Ekeler led members with prayer.
Jane Dugan read the report on the dedication of the memorial stone for Mary Polly “Keith” Havens, great-great-great-grandmother of Ekeler held on Aug. 17 in Bellwood, Nebraska.
The treasurer’s report was given.
Dixie Lambert gave the President General’s message.
The National Defender report was read by Ekeler on Military Working dogs honored as the newest postage stamps.
The Veterans Report was given by Carol Verbeek on a woman named Rice.
A presentation on Chief Standing Bear was given by Laree Skelton regarding a new trail dedicated to him. Lambert told about moon names; harvest full moon tied to astronomical event. Indians called it Full Corn Moon.
For the conservation report, Skelton read on the importance of the honey bee. They were imported by European settlers to help spread grasses and flowers.
Lewis-Clark History minutes from June 14, 1924, were given by Skelton about Mr. Goff who gave a talk on his Civil War experiences.
Carol Verbeek gave information on the DAR Insignia.
Ekeler reported that after DAR members dedicated the marker they have to send in the summary of the marker in memory of Mary Polly Keith Havens. A thank you was received and Ekeler read it. Fifteen members are renewing their dues and three are associates. Discussion was held about being an associate member.
Ekeler suggested the chapter have one member, each time, state something they know about their ancestor.
The chapter decided to wait until spring to plant a rose bush at each Habitat for Humanity home.
Ruth Anne Siders showed an example of a star made out of wire and beads for a Christmas tree that will be used for The Bridge, Fremont’s domestic violence shelter.
The meeting was adjourned by Lambert.
Ekeler’s tour of the Nebraska Society Guide of the DAR gave members important and useful information. She covered various topics including: historic, preservation, education, and patriotism, its non-profit women’s organization, and terminology.
Dr. Colleen Dilley was the hostess.