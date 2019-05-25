The Lewis-Clark Chapter meeting on May 7 was called to order at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Judy Ekeler. Members present were: Ekeler, Betsy Hansen, Dixie Lambert, Ruth Anne Siders, Dr. Colleen Dilley and Jane Dugan.
Regent Hansen led the opening ritual and Chaplain Ekeler shared a prayer followed by all members repeating the Lord’s Prayer.
The reading of the February minutes was approved as read.
Nancy Hass’s treasurer’s report from March and April were read and approved.
Lambert read the president general’s message. Lambert also read the National Defender report on “Peace and Remembrance” regarding the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Ekeler gave the Lewis-Clark history report from the Jan. 4, 1904, minutes.
Ekeler also gave a report on Martha (Patsy) Dandridge Custis Washington. This lady became George Washington’s wife, after her first husband, Daniel Parke Custis, died.
A thank you card from the “Garden Girls” was read regarding their DAR Community Award received during DAR’s April program and one from Platte Valley Bank. Community Service Awards were read.
Dilley will check with Joy at Habitat for Humanity on the homes project. It was moved and seconded to use monies in the T-shirt fund for this Habitat rose bush project.
Ekeler reported on the May Museum Flag Day Rally to be held at the Louis E. May Museum on Friday, June 14, from 6:30 to 9:30. Ekeler suggested members pass out our flags and flag materials to everyone who attends. Everyone agreed it was a great idea and those DAR members attending can help Ekeler.
The business meeting was adjourned.
Ekeler presented the program, “Fremont Woman Starts Movement to Gain Respect for Flag on Golf Links — June, 1924.” It was a story about DAR Regent Mrs. Fred Laird.
Ekeler served cookies and coffee.