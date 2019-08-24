A ceremony was held on Aug. 17 at Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Bellwood, Nebraska, to mark the grave of Mary “Polly” Keith Havens, daughter of Revolutionary War soldier Michael Keith Madden.
The grave marking was a joint venture of Lewis-Clark and David City Chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution. The engraved stone marker was a donation of Dugan Funeral Chapel of Fremont.
Polly Havens was born in New York in 1805 and in 1870, as a 65-year-old widow, she came to Butler County where she filed for a Homestead in Alexis Township, near the town of Bellwood. She died in Butler County in 1880 and was buried at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Participating in the ceremony were DAR Nebraska State Regent Suzanne Jarman, State Chaplain Ann Cox, Lewis-Clark Chapter Regent Dixie Lambert, David City Chapter Regent Anita Savery, Lewis-Clark Chaplain and Honorary State Regent Judy Ekeler, and David City Chapter Chaplain Jacqueline Mahlin. Marcia Shavlik, DAR State Historian, also attended.
Polly is the great-great-great-grandmother of Judy Ekeler and the great-great-grandmother of Jacqueline Mahlin.
Following the ceremony a program//reception was held at the Bellwood American Legion Club, Post 327, where attendees were greeted by Post Commander Jerry McDonald, who is a descendent of Polly Havens. Present were members of the Lewis-Clark Chapter and the David City Chapter, as well as several descendants of Polly Havens. A lunch was served by the David City Chapter.