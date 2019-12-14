DAR
Regent Dixie Lambert opened the Nov. 5 meeting of the Lewis-Clark Chapter of DAR, Fremont.
Judy Ekeler led the prayer. Jane Dugan read the minutes and they were approved as corrected. Betsy Hansen read the president general’s report.
For the Indian affairs report, Dixie Lambert reported the Indians used the moons to help with the timing of setting the beaver traps. There was no conservation report.
Carol Verbeek gave the flag report on the flag that flew over Ft. McHenry in 1812 and over which Francis Scott Key wrote the National Anthem. Ekeler gave the Constitution and history report.
Old business – A wreath will be lad at the World War I monument on Monday. Colleen Dilley said she sent emails on when to meet at Krasne’s to set up the Christmas tree the members helped make for The Bridge fundraiser. Lambert gave the report on the overseas committee.
New business – There is no deadline for the nomination for Women in American History. The members discussed several names to be submitted.
Dilley will have the Dec. 10 luncheon meeting for the chapter. Members were asked to bring hats or mittens to be given to children in the area.
Verbeek gave the report on her ancestor, Peter January. Lambert adjourned the meeting.