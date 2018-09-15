The Sept. 4 meeting of Lewis-Clark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was called to order by Regent Betsy Hansen.
The opening ritual was led by Hansen with Vice Regent Dixie Lambert sharing the prayer of the month and leading the Lord’s Prayer.
The minutes of the last meeting were read by Registrar Ruth Anne Siders.
Nancy Hass' treasurer’s report was given by Siders.
The August President General’s Message was read by Lambert.
The National Defender Report, titled “Highlights from National Defense Night at the 127th Continental Congress,” was read by Lambert. The keynote address was presented by Rear Admiral Joseph M. Vojvodich, Deputy for Mission Support, U.S. Coast Guard. NSDAR Awards were presented to those whose military achievements inspired all in attendance.
Siders will set up the display for Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, at Keene Memorial Library.
Sept. 17 marks the 231st anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention. Public law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
In like manner, Mayor Scott Getzschman of the City of Fremont has issued a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week and asking our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.
The public is invited to view this display and pick up book marks with the Pledge of Allegiance or the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Lewis-Clark Chapter history minutes were read by Lambert. “Jan. 17, 1903 – A called meeting of the charter members of the chapter to be organized by Mrs. Conrad Hollenbeck, Chapter Regent, was held at her home on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 17, 1903. The first business taken up was the naming of the chapter to be formed and after a very interesting and constructive discussion this body decided to designate the local organization as ‘Lewis-Clark.’ The vote for naming the chapter was 8 for and 4 against.”
Wives of the Signers of the Constitution Minutes was read by Lambert. Ann Beach Johnson, wife of William Samuel Johnson, was born April 25, 1729, in Fairfield, Connecticut. They were married in 1749 and were the parents of 11 children. She died April 24, 1796, in New York.
Lambert reminded the group of the Barn Quilt Project. Members are to meet at her home, 408 W. Second St., Kennard, at 9 a.m. Mary Hanke will be the instructor.
Lambert will provide homemade chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls. Hansen said that the barn quilt will be displayed along U.S. Highway 77 at the farm belonging to Duane and Judi McKenzie. Thanks were given to Boyd Lambert for making a frame around the quilt block and Lambert for priming the square and making the grid.
WWI Commemorative Event Chairman Verbeek showed the group the wreath to be used in the WWI Commemorative Event. It was ordered from American Legion Flag and Emblem in Indianapolis.
It has a stand and the center can be peeled off and replaced with a DAR symbol like the one on the cover of the group’s booklets. Lewis-Clark Chapter will be added at the bottom.
The wreath will be placed in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, and removed the next day. The public will be invited.
With the planning of the WWI event coming up, DAR members have decided to give books to the library for National DAR Day of Service in honor of our DAR’s birthday on Oct. 11.
Hansen dismissed the meeting.
Lambert presented the program about “America the Beautiful.” Dugan was hostess.